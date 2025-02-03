Ron Hall has quit 'Love Island: All Stars'.

Ron Hall has quit the ITV show

The 27-year-old former financial adviser has decided to quit the ITV show, after he "grew tired" of forcing connections with the other Islanders.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Ron was the centre of attention on his series, with multiple girls vying for his attention and with Lana always there for him to return to.

"It was a bit of a rude awakening for him this time round as he just couldn’t find a single spark.

"He realised he wasn’t likely to find that connection now and had grown tired of watching the front door for bombshells that might be for him."

Ron ultimately decided to quit the show after realising that he wouldn't find his dream girl in the villa.

The insider shared: "The 'Love Island' villa is a tough place to be single, especially when matches are sparking all around you - there’s some very loved up couples in there now - and Ron decided it was time to check out."

Ron's decision to quit the show comes shortly after Scott Thomas left the villa, too.

The 36-year-old TV star explained his decision to the other Islanders, insisting that he had "the best time ever" despite his early exit.

Scott - who is the twin brother of soap star Adam Thomas - told the Islanders: "I don't want this to be sad guys because I've had the best time ever but I've made the decision to leave.

"I've had the best time ever. Every single one of you is amazing."