Rose Ayling-Ellis has been cast in groundbreaking new BBC thriller 'Reunion'.

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' and 'EastEnders' star will be part of the new four part series, which features a cast and crew largely made up of people either being deaf or using British Sign Language (BSL).

The series has been written by deaf writer William Mager, and focuses on deaf man Daniel Brennan (Matthew Gurney), as he tries to rights his wrongs and discover the truth behind the events landing him in prison.

His estranged daughter Carly will be played by Lara Peake, with the likes of Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marson and more joining the cast.

'The Salisbury Poisonings' star Anne-Marie will play Christine, who is desperate to find Brennan and find out the truth, while Eddie has been cast as her protective boyfriend Stephen Renworth.

Rose will play Christine's daughter Miri.

Matthew commented: “William’s scripts are electrifying and it’s a privilege to bring Brennan to life in this gripping tale of revenge, redemption and reconciliation”.

And Anne-Marie added: “I am genuinely thrilled to be a part of this very exciting production.

"It is rare to witness a narrative where the audience is taken on a journey with a very different set of senses.

"It’s about our need to acknowledge each other’s truths- both inside our own families and beyond.

"The team is so extraordinary. I feel very honoured to be rubbing shoulders with them."

Warp Films' Mark Herbert said the project is a "testament" to the studio's commitment to "genuine representation and thrilling inclusive storytelling".

He pointed out that these stories resonate "with all audiences whilst amplifying the voices and talents of an often-overlooked community both on and off screen”.

Caroline Cooper Charles, Chief Executive of Screen Yorkshire, said: “This fantastic cast underlines how extraordinarily excited we are about 'Reunion'.

"Screen Yorkshire is so proud to support a show from homegrown talent that places inclusivity and representation at the heart of its storytelling and creative ambition."

Filming is underway in Yorkshire, and 'Reunion' will air on BBC One and iPlayer.