Rosemary Shrager feels she's been given "a second chance at life".

The 74-year-old TV chef is "embarrassed to admit" she weighed "well over 20 stone" and feared walking down a street because she "might not get back" because of how big she was a "couple of years ago".

But as Rosemary was "tired of being on an endless cycle of weight loss and weight gain" - which she described as "psychologically depressing" - she began training for a 450-mile bicycle ride from Land's End in Cornwall, to the White Cliffs of Dover in Kent, in September 2024.

The ambassador for the Hendy Foundation - the independent charity - wrote in her Woman's Weekly magazine column: "A couple of years ago, I was at a party with their chairperson Rebecca Hendy, and said, 'I really want to raise money by doing a bicycle ride along the south coast.'

"Rebecca was initially sceptical. Back then, although more mobile after a hip replacement operation, I was barely doing any exercise and weighed well over 20 stone, which I'm embarrassed to admit now.

"My health had got so bad, I remember thinking, 'I'd better not walk down the street because I might not get back.'

"I knew I had to do something, to pick myself up and get myself going. I was tired of being on an endless cycle of weight loss and weight gain. Any weight loss I ever achieved was never sustainable. Life was a constant fluctuation of up and down, which psychologically was very depressing.

"Although I'm still big, I can happily say that I've lost more than three stone since embarking on the biggest challenge of my life - training for a 450-mile bike ride from Land's End to the White Cliffs of Dover ...

"It's been a hard slog - I've even become virtually teetotal - but I'm so proud of myself and feel I've been given a second chance at life."

The former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' campmate turns 75 next year, and she considers her weight loss to be the "best-ever" gift.

She said: "I'm 75 next January, and I've given myself the best-ever birthday present - my health!"