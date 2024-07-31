Ross Kemp is “nearly as excited” about more ‘Bridge of Lies’ than when England got to the final of Euros 2024.

Ross Kemp will be back for another series of Bridge of Lies

The former ‘EastEnders’ star has fronted the BBC game show - which sees players attempt to differentiate the truth from a lie for the chance to win thousands - and as he gears up for another series, admitted he was only more hyped when his home country made it through to the grand final of the sporting event.

The 60-year-old actor told the Daily Star newspaper's HotTV Column: “They’ve made versions in America and Spain recently, but ‘Bridge of Lies’ is coming home in 2025 and I’m nearly excited as I was when England made it to the Euros final.

“I’m grateful we’ve been asked to make more episodes than ever before with the new commission.

BBC executives shared their joy at the adoration of the show and how it was “such an easy decision” to revive the format for another series.

Head of Daytime Rob Unsworth said: “We are so happy audiences love ‘Bridge of Lies’ as much as we do. It was such an easy decision to bring it back for more.”

Bosses of the game show are appealing for groups of people from all walks of life to apply to play along with the famed documentary maker.

A ‘Bridge of Lies’ rep said: “Whether you’re friends, family, or colleagues if you have bags of personality and think you can take on ‘Bridge of Lies’, we would love to hear from you.”

Meanwhile, the former soap star is known for sporting his bald look and recently quipped he thought he looked like a “squashed sultana” and still wishes he had a full head of hair.

He wrote in The Sunday Times newspaper: "I do try and make myself look presentable, which isn't easy with this face. I look in the mirror and think: squashed sultana.

"Do I wish I had a head of hair? Course, but I'd never have hair implants, or plastic surgery to fix this bit under my chin. This is me. If you don't like it, you know what you can do.

"Don't get me wrong – I look after myself. I do sparring and ju-jitsu three times a week. I run, do weights, I watch what I eat. Plenty of protein and veg."