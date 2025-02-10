Ross Kemp is delighted to be returning to ‘EastEnders’.

Ross Kemp has returned to the BBC soap

The 60-year-old actor rose to prominence as Walford hard man Grant Mitchell in the 90s, and Ross is thrilled to be returning to Albert Square as a part of the soap’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Ross said: "'EastEnders’ has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate a special anniversary is an absolute honour.”

Ross revealed that while he was “only back for a short period of time”, Grant’s return is set to be “pretty impactful”.

The actor shared: “He certainly comes back with bang - they didn’t have time to drop me in gently.

“There’s no soft landing if you’ve been part of that inner circle on ‘EastEnders’.”

Ross added that he didn’t get much of a chance to catch up with his old soap co-stars, such as Steve McFadden, who plays Grant’s brother Phil Mitchell.

The actor said: “People said to me, ‘Did you get a chance to catch up with people?’ And I said, ‘Not really’, because you’re on a rollercoaster. From the moment you get on the set it’s like, you’re off!”

Ross has “always felt like [he] owed” ‘EastEnders’ for giving him the illustrious career he's had away from the soap.

Ross gushed: “I always felt like I owed them.

“I always felt I wouldn’t have been able to have gone on and done all my other shows - the documentaries, going to Afghanistan and travelled the world - without ‘EastEnders’. I wouldn’t have been able to get my foot in the door as a working-class boy from Essex.

“I just wouldn’t have got those opportunities if it hadn’t have been for my time spent on the soap.

“I joined the show just five years after it began, and then I stayed with it for almost ten years - and that was just life-changing for me.”