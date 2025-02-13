Ross Kemp will read a special 'CBeebies Bedtime Story' from the 'EastEnders' set.

The 60-year-old actor - who is reprising his role as Grant Mitchell as part of the BBC soap's 40th anniversary celebrations - is set to mark the show's milestone next week with an appearance on the beloved children's programme.

On Monday (17.02.25), he will read Rachel Bright and Jim Field's story 'The Squirrels Who Squabbled'.

The story follows a pair of greedy squirrels who "struggle with friendship and sharing", in a tale which will teach youngsters about understanding others and seeing the world through different eyes.

Squirrels Cyril and Bruce both want the very last nut of the season, and they race after it as it bounces through the forest.

However, they end up right at the edge of a waterfall, and need to work together to save themselves.

After finishing the story, Ross said: "Cyril and Bruce realised it’s much easier, and much more fun, to work together than it is to fight.

"We all fall out with people sometimes - and even brothers can squabble.”

Over the festive period, the lies of Idris Elba, Kylie Minogue, Perrie Edwards and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes all appeared on 'Bedtimes Stories'.

Meanwhile, Ross recently spoke of his delight at returning to Walford as hard man Grant, having first played the role in the 1990s.

He told The Sun newspaper: "'EastEnders’ has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate a special anniversary is an absolute honour.”

Ross revealed that while he was “only back for a short period of time”, Grant’s return is set to be “pretty impactful”.

The actor shared: “He certainly comes back with bang - they didn’t have time to drop me in gently.

“There’s no soft landing if you’ve been part of that inner circle on ‘EastEnders.' "