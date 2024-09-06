Ross Kemp is "very proud" of the 'EastEnders' legacy.

Ross Kemp cannot confirm nor deny whether he is going back to EastEnders

The 60-year-old actor got his big break when he was cast as Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap opera and appeared from 1990 until 2000 and then again briefly in the late 2000s but can neither confirm nor deny whether he will be making a comeback in time for its 40th anniversary.

Speaking on ITV's 'This Morning', he said: "I can tell you nothing! I am very proud that the show is celebrating 40 years and I wouldn't have had a career good or bad without it. I still love it, I still love it, and I still support it and I would do if I had come from 'Coronation Street' or, well, I was in 'Emmerdale Farm' briefly for a bit.

"I support it every way that I can. I can say no more than that. "

Away from the soap, Ross has carved out a career as a hard-hitting documentary presenter and as he dives into the criminal underworld in the new Sky show 'Ross Kemp: Mafia And Britain', he revealed that an on set injury turned the whole thing into a medical show.

He said: "In the series, we go from being in the UK, to America, to Miami looking at the connections between the cocaine trade and I ended up...it stopped becoming a history programme and became real when I was at 4,000 feet and it was nearly 40 degrees at nighttime. I've got a helmet on, body armour and we're traipsing round the mountains. I'm going 'We'll be out at 03:00!' but we're still stumbling around at eight o'clock in the morning. They often kidnap the soldiers and I lose the nail on my big toe. No longer a history documentary, now medical!"