Roxy Shahidi is set to leave 'Emmerdale' "in a blaze of glory".

The 41-year-old actress is to depart the soap after 16 years as Leyla Harding as her alter ego is set to be killed off in a "meaty" new storyline and she is looking forward to embracing new opportunities following her departure.

A source told The Sun: "Roxy has adored her time on the soap and has made so many happy memories since first joining when she was 17.

"The cast have become like family to her and she has grown so much as an actress, but now feels like the perfect time to spread her wings and try something new.

"She is really excited about her meaty exit storyline, which will see her character Leyla die on screen. She'd rather go out in a blaze of glory and be remembered."

The 'Drama Queens' star - who has a six-year-old daughter with husband Arsher Ali - recently spoke of how much she has loved working on 'Emmerdale' because being in a soap offers actors a very unique opportunity.

She said: "I absolutely love being in a soap like Emmerdale, because you’re able to grow your character over the years. It’s a process you don’t really get on many other dramas. And I’m so lucky to play Leyla, because she’s such a fun character."

Earlier this year, Roxy was one of the soap actresses to take part in reality show 'Drama Queens' and she previously admitted she felt "vulnerable" opening up about her real life.

She said: “When the camera is rolling, it’s just you, the other ladies and this crew you’ve got to know and trust.

"But a few weeks later, you realise it’s actually going out on television and you can’t quite remember what it was you said! All you do remember is feeling vulnerable. I kept thinking, ‘What did I say? And how upset did I get?’ On Emmerdale, you perform a script and you’ve got that character to hide behind – but this is you, in the moment, being as authentic as you can be. And that leaves you feeling a little bit exposed.”