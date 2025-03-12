Roxy Shahidi wants to join 'Coronation Street'.

Roxy Shahidi played Leyla Harding on the ITV soap

The actress' 'Emmerdale' alter ego, Leyla Harding, was recently killed off after 17 years on the soap, and Roxy has now revealed that she's open to the idea of joining the 'Coronation Street' cast.

Asked about doing another soap, Roxy told InsideSoap: "Maybe 'Coronation Street ... or maybe 'Waterloo Road' as that's a good drama and a bit different.

"Also, I'm from Manchester!"

Despite this, the actress is currently focusing her attention on her yoga business, as well as doing more podcasts with 'Emmerdale' co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

Roxy, 42 - who has a six-year-old daughter with husband Arsher Ali - shared: "I've set up a yoga business, Yoga Rox, and I want to travel with that and teach.

"I'm excited about doing more podcasts with Matthew Wolfenden.

"I just would like to do lots of different things now I can."

Since leaving 'Emmerdale', Roxy has been stopped in the street numerous times by fans of the show - and some have even been reduced to tears by Leyla's demise.

The soap star admitted: "It's bittersweet.

"On the one hand, you want to feel like the character you've played for so long is leaving that impact.

"But at the same time, it reminds you how sad you are to say goodbye."

Roxy was shocked "in the moment" when she found out that Leyla would be killed off, and the actress still has some mixed feelings about leaving the character behind.

She said: "It is something that I've considered over the years.

"Getting the push was a mix of a sense of relief because you think, 'Now I've got to get out there.'

"But, of course, it's also sad because you love the character, the job, your friends.

"It's both those things."