Rudolph Walker was left devastated when Pat Butcher was written out of 'EastEnders'.

The 84-year-old soap legend, who plays Patrick Trueman on the BBC One show, built up a strong rapport with Pam St Clement, 82, whose iconic character Pat was killed off in 2011, and was "saddened" when she filmed her tragic final scene.

Sharing his fond memories of working together in his memoir 'Walking With Dignity', Rudolph penned: “Working with Pam was a joy – her timing, the twinkle in her eye in our flirting scenes, and her support from day one was invaluable. I was saddened when such an iconic character was written out of the series.”

Pam quit the soap after 25 years and compared retiring her role to "a bereavement".

She said at the time: "I have enjoyed 25 and a half wonderful years in EastEnders creating the character of Pat but feel it's time to hang up her earrings. Leaving the EastEnders 'family' will be akin to a bereavement. But I'm looking forward to the other work and life opportunities that I will have the time to pursue."

However, she did make a brief return in 2014, for a Children in Need special, after Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) knocked his head and had a vision of Pat.

And she was brought back from the dead again, in 2016, when she appeared in her character's signature giant earrings and shocking pink lipstick alongside the late Dame Barbara Windsor's iconic character Peggy Mitchell as she said her final goodbye to Walford.

Rudolph has been on the long-running programme for 23 years, and finally put pen to paper to tell his life story with 'Walking With Dignity'.

As well as his stint in 'EastEnders', the star is also known for portraying Bill Reynolds in ITV sitcom 'Love Thy Neighbour', which ran for eight series from 1972 to 1976.

In 2021, Rudolph was awarded a CBE for his services to drama and charity through his Rudolph Walker Foundation.