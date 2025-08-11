EastEnders star Rudolph Walker says the soap will be tackling storylines that "we've never seen on television before" under the leadership of new Executive Producer Ben Wadey.

Rudolph Walker is excited about the future of EastEnders

The 85-year-old actor has played Patrick Trueman since 2001 and, after 24 years on Albert Square, Rudolph is very excited about the next chapter for the BBC One show after speaking to Ben about his plans for the Walford residents.

Rudolph believes that EastEnders is in a great place thanks to the work that was done by Ben's predecessor Chris Clenshaw and it will now only go from strength-to-strength.

Speaking to the new issue of Best of British magazine, Rudolph said: "We have a new executive producer, Ben Wadey, who is fantastic. In fact, the last executive producer was also fantastic, Chris Clenshaw, and he's built EastEnders up to a quality that is just unbelievable, using all the actors.

"Ben is great. He's come in. He's very positive about the future of EastEnders. And I have very high hopes that we are going to see things that maybe we've never seen on television before. Or if we did, it hasn't been highlighted. I think we're going to see a lot more of that. There are lots of surprises and more to come from EastEnders over the months and years."

Since becoming Executive Producer, Ben has already made several big decisions on EastEnders.

Wadey has brought back Michelle Ryan has Zoe Slater, the daughter of Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Ricky Champ as Stuart Highway.

Jake Wood will be returning as Max Branning this autumn after four years away. The womanising character was last seen on screen in February 2021.

Max will return to Albert Square to discover that his daughter Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) is set to marry Peter Beale (Thomas Law), his former daughter-in-law Stacey (Lacey Turner) - who Max had a long-running affair with - is a widow, following the death of Martin Fowler (James Bye), and that he has a secret daughter called Annie with Linda.

Ben has also axed Clair Norris as Bernadette 'Bernie' Taylor.

EastEnders actor Colin Salmon - who plays George Knight - has spoken of his confidence in Wadey's vision for the soap, especially as he is taking over at a creative high point for the drama.

Speaking previously to The Mirror, Colin said: "I have always been a fan. There's great writing, we all work really hard.

"I think the authenticity of the humour of the East End, it's that you get stuff thrown at you and go, 'Oh that's fine, we'll deal with it', and then it all comes crashing down later, like in life. We're in a very good place with the show and it's fantastic for us."

It was announced in September 2024 that Clenshaw was leaving his role on EastEnders after three years as its head, with Wadey, the programme's former Story Editor, replacing him.

Chris created “mind-blowing plot twists and devastating real-life storylines”, with many coming in 2023, such as the return of Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), the award-winning Loving and Losing Lola plot which saw Danielle Harold depart as her alter ego Lola Pearce, who died of a brain tumour.

Chris also introduced the Knight family, who took over the Queen Vic, making them the first black and mixed heritage family to run a pub on any UK soap.