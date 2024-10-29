Rula Lenska "hates" to talk about her time on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

The 77-year-old actress took part in the social experiment reality series when it aired on Channel 4 in 2006 but even though she doesn't like looking back on her time in the house, has admitted that some "good" came from her appearance in the end.

She told Yours magazine: "'Celebrity Big Brother' is something I hate talking about, but good came from it. I raised a lot of money for the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. I'm a huge animal lover, and I do a lot of work for animal charities. Animals have as much right to freedom and compassion as humans."

During her time on the series, the former 'Coronation Street' star joined MP George Galloway when he dressed as a cat and licked milk up from a plate as she stroked his ears.

The series was eventually won by Chantelle Houghton, who was not a celebrity when she entered the series and had been tasked with convincing her co-stars that she was part of a fictional pop group called Kandy Floss.

Meanwhile, Rula was married to Brian Deacon for a decade from 1977 and had daughter Lara, 42, with him and was then married to Dennis Waterman from 1987 until 1998.

Her most recent relationship ended over issues brought about by distance and she decided to remain in England rather than relocate to her ancestral Poland because she would rather be with her family.

She said: "My last boyfriend was a lovely man we dated for 12 years. But he lived in Poland and one of us would have had to move. He couldn't because of work and I wanted to be near my family. My daughter Lara and my 12-year-old grandson are the best things that ever happened to me. I will always find ways to be with them."