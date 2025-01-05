The Vivienne has died at the age of 32.

The Vivienne has died at the age of 32

The drag queen - whose real name was James Lee Williams - won the first-ever series 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK ' in 2019 and went on to a successful career on television and on stage but passed away over the weekend, it was announced on Sunday (05.01.25) evening.

A spokesperson said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

"James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.

"Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career."

The spokesperson has added: "No further information will be given at present, and the spokesperson asked that James' family be given "privacy" at this sad time.

"We will not be releasing any further details.

"We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve."

'Drag Race' judge Michelle Visage led the celebrity tributes as she noted how "lucky" she was to have had him as a friend.

She wrote on X: "Heartbreaking. I don’t know how to say how I feel. My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. "You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point.

'Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all. You were a beacon to so many. Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes, I’m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times.

'I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely. May your light shine fiercely, forever. RIP MY ANGEL fly high.'"

Shortly after his rise to fame, James married David Ludford but they separated in 2023.

Following his victory on the BBC Three competition series, James - as his alter ego - competed on 'Dancing On Ice' and branched out into music with the album 'Bitch on Heels' in 2022.

In 2024, she played the role of the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK tour of 'The Wizard of Oz' and then reprised the role when the stage adaptation of the Judy Garland classic opened in the West End for a limited run.