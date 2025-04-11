'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ star Lawrence Chaney's boyfriend is Miss Tyrone.

Lawrence Chaney has a boyfriend

The 28-year-old drag queen has been out in Las Vegas to promote the upcoming second series of 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live! Untucked', and the star has struck lucky while out in Sin City as they have fallen in love with drag queen Miss Tyrone, who is from Colombia.

Lawrence - who met Tyrone on the dating app Grindr, which serves the LGBTQ+ community - said: "I've got a boyfriend, so yeah, I've gotten lucky actually.

"I pulled the lever on a slot machine, and I won and my boyfriend! ...

"We met on Grindr in Vegas.

"Tyrone was visiting his family in Denver, [Colorado], so we met there.

"So yeah, I mean, small world!"

It comes after fans speculated at a romance between the pair after Lawrence quote reposted Tyrone's mirror snap post of the couple on the social media platform X in February 2024, and said: "THEEEEEE MOST ANNOYING COUPLE (sic)"

The series two winner of the hit BBC Three show feared he had dumped them after he did not talk to Lawrence for "seven hours" after revealing they took part in 'Drag Race UK'.

Lawrence explained: "My boyfriend Tyrone is from Colombia, Spanish is his first language and English second language.

"So, I was like, 'I was on the season 'Drag Race UK' blah, blah, blah…'

"He was like, 'Oh great. Yeah, that's amazing.'

"He then went away and watched the season, and I didn’t hear from him for seven hours.

"I was like, oh my God, dumped."

However, it turned out that Tyrone had just fallen asleep as he eventually texted Lawrence back after they check in to see how he was doing.

A relieved Lawrence added: "And I was like, 'Hey, are you okay?'

"And he responded with, 'Oh yeah, I just fell asleep. Oh, it was good though!'

"And I just loved that my boyfriend didn't care, and that was amazing because I've met a lot of people that really care.

"So here we are.

"Yes, I've gotten lucky."

'RuPaul's Drag Race Live! Untucked is a series that documents the franchise's queens in the Nevada city, and Lawrence has revealed the world will be able to meet Tyrone and learn what they have been up to this past year.

They said: "I share more of my life, and you get to meet my boyfriend of the past year and that's exciting, but scary as well.

"Whenever you pull back the curtain to show the 'Wizard of Oz', it's scary for sure; especially letting people into that side of my life.

"I also get grossed out as sometimes couples can be corny!

"But my boyfriend's not in the whole season, you see him in two episodes, I think."

Catch a brand-new episode of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked’ Season Two every week from April 16 on WOW Presents Plus.