Russell T Davies still doesn't know the future of Doctor Who

The showrunner has been open about a decision on a third season with Ncuti Gatwa in the TARDIS won't come until after the second series has aired, but he "hopes it comes back".

He told RadioTimes.com: "There's no decision until after season two.

"It's funny, because even people who work on the show think that means we're having secret meetings about it.

"People I work with every year say, 'What's really happening?' and I'm going, 'Nothing! No meetings, nothing.' "

Russell also pointed out that people he's working with at Disney+ won't be the ones making the call.

He added: "That's when the decision is – and the decision won't even be made by the people we work with at Disney Plus, it'll be made by someone in a big office somewhere.

"So literally nothing happening, no decision."

Despite talks not getting underway just yet, Russell insisted the whole 'Doctor Who' production team is "ready" to go.

He said: "We're ready. We're ready with different plans – could go this way, could go that way.

"That's our job, to be ready... but we'll find out. Dying to find out! Hope it comes back."

The upcoming season will launch on April 12 on the BBC, with Varada Sethu joining the sci-fi show as Belinda, the Doctor's new companion.

Both she and co-star Ncuti Gatwa are aware having a TARDIS team of people of colour will "p*** off" some viewers, but they think the show is doing the right thing by being "inclusive [and] progressive".

Varada told Radio Times magazine: “Ncuti was like, ‘Look at us. We get to be in the Tardis. We’re going to p*** off so many people.'

“There’s been a couple of Doctor Woke [references] or whatever, but I just think we’re doing the right thing if we’re getting comments like that.

“Woke just means inclusive, progressive, and that you care about people. And, as far as I know, the core of Doctor Who is kindness, love and doing the right thing.”