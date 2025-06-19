Russell T Davies has insisted Doctor Who "will never end".

Russell T Davies is hopeful for the future of Doctor Who

The 62-year-old showrunner has played down speculation the beloved BBC sci-fi series is being scrapped after Ncuti Gatwa's second and final season in the TARDIS, and he has claimed there is still hope for the future.

He told Doctor Who Magazine: "No, not THE end, don’t be mad. Doctor Who will never end!

"There are pathways leading to potential futures – we’ve still got the mystery of that bright and blazing ending, 'Oh, hello,' yes indeed, hello Billie [Piper]! And there’s Susan, of course."

However, Russell still admitted the team "don't know what's happening yet" behind the scenes as they await a decision.

He added: "I wonder if we’ll ever find out who the Boss is. Or who the Boss are. (I’m still wondering who Gus is, from Mummy on the Orient Express. Maybe they’re the same!)

"But we don’t know what’s happening yet, and while everyone works that out, I’ll take a pause on this page...

"Hopefully, we’ll have news soon, and certainly, [spin-off show] The War Between the Land and the Sea is about to break out, so there are great things ahead. Until then."

Russell previously insisted while a hiatus can't be ruled out, Doctor Who will definitely be back one day.

He told Newsround: "I kind of know that the Doctor’s reached the status of, like, Robin Hood.

"Sometimes there might be a pause, and during that pause, the viewers of Newsround now will grow up a few years and start writing stories and they’ll bring it back.

"So I have absolute faith that that will survive because I am living proof of it and that’s what happens to good ideas. No good idea ever dies."

The BBC previously dismissed reports the show was being "shelved".

A spokesperson said: "This story is incorrect, Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs.

"The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and exactly half of those still have to transmit. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines."