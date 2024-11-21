Russell Watson thinks Davina McCall could potentially be in recovery from her brain tumour surgery for more than two years.

The 57-year-old tenor was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour just before his 40th birthday and a second one the following year led to a brain haemorrhage but as he sent his love to former 'Big Brother' host Davina - who recently underwent an operation to remove a rare type of benign tumour herself - he warned that she could be in recuperation for a considerable amount of time because of the type of surgery she had.

Speaking on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', he said: " I think with situations like that you don't really have a choice. You have to deal with it. Davina, I've worked with her on lots of occasions. She's one of the loveliest people - the type of person who enters the room and lights it up. All I can say is that I wish her the very, very best. The operation is one thing, but the recovery from that type of operation in particular, which was intracranial I believe, it'll be a long recovery so I just send my love."

"Basically, if it's intracranial they will have to take the top of the skull off and operate from down. My operation was very different, the first one went up through my nose and the second one through the back of the lip.

"What Davina has gone through, I personally feel will be a longer recovery period. It took me about two years.

"The the first tumour that I had was operated on, we thought, successfully but it grew back quickly."

The 'Someone LIke You' singer - who was judged by Davina on 'The Masked Singer' in 2022 -

He said: "Then I went to bed one night and didn't wake up the next morning, I was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery. The rehabilitation from that was what took the longest, not least of all because I was suffering from post-traumatic stress as well. You go to bed one night and you don't wake up the next morning. Inevitably, after that, you go to bed every night thinking...

"It was a tough time but as I say, and emphasise, the type of operation Davina has had, it's very serious one. She seemed quite pragmatic. I've not seen her, but I saw her on social media about it which is good because she has a positive attitude towards everything. Long may it continue."