Ruth Jones wants to work with James Corden in the future

The 58-year-old actress co-wrote 'Gavin and Stacey' with James, and she would love to work with the 46-year-old actor on a new project.

Speaking about their partnership, Ruth said: "I love working with James Corden, I really do, and I hope that we will carry on working together.

"I think we will. We will, because we just both, like, sort of sitting in a room together. We do a lot of napping, but we do write as well when we get going and, yeah, I just love working with him."

Ruth won Best Female Performance in a Comedy at the TV Baftas on Sunday (11.05.25), for her role as Nessa Jenkins in 'Gavin and Stacey: The Finale'.

But the actress subsequently admitted to being surprised by her own success.

She shared: "I genuinely didn't think I was going to win. It was such a strong category, and the other nominees are so incredible.

"I even took my shoes off because I was sort of settling in for the night. So it was a real shock, but so lovely."

'Gavin and Stacey' first aired on the BBC in 2007, and Ruth considers her Bafta success as the perfect way to say goodbye to Nessa.

The actress explained: "I've had a 17-year journey with this character, which is quite a rare thing, I guess, and to have worked with the people that I've worked with on the show over this period of time, cast, the crew, the production team, you know, everybody's just been such a joy to work with.

"But I think it's just been a really lovely rounding up of this astonishing nearly 20 years and working with James."

Ruth is currently starring in 'Run Away', a Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben's 2019 novel.

The actress stars alongside James Nesbitt in the eight-part series, and Ruth admitted that she won't have any time to celebrate her Bafta success.

The TV star said: "I'm in the make-up chair at 6am tomorrow!

"I'm not gonna miss out on a free meal. I’ll have a bit of a nosh, and then I'll head off [to Manchester]."