Ruth Jones insists her and James Corden's reported new comedy series is not concrete.

Ruth Jones

Deadline said that the Gavin and Stacey writers and stars' supposed new eight-part show was called The Choir, and it would focus on estranged siblings Ben (Corden) and Lisa (Jones), with Ben - who has been living abroad - travelling back to a small English town where Lisa lives and is made to "return to a life he never wanted" in the town he did not like.

An Insider then claimed to The Sun newspaper that the BBC, Netflix and Amazon Prime were keen to secure the rights to the show - which was reportedly due to start filming next year ahead of a 2027 release - but Apple TV+ reportedly bagged the rights in a deal said to be worth a rumoured £8 million.

However, Ruth, 58, has now insisted these claims are false.

Speaking to reporters at the National Television Awards at The O2 arena, London, on Wednesday (10.09.25), she said: "There is nothing to announce. Nothing has been signed.

"It was a leak. That's all I can say."

It had been said that there was hot competition amongst the BBC, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ to win over Ruth and James, 47, following the success of the finale of the hit BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey - which raked in over 20 million viewers when it aired on Christmas Day 2024.

A show insider recently told The Sun newspaper: “In what has unquestionably been a pretty miserable year for Brits, there is finally something to cheer — a new James and Ruth co-production.

“As you might expect, it is uplifting, gentle and very funny.

“They wanted to bring something full of heart and warmth back to screens; water cooler moments for all the family."

The source added: “Naturally, there was a lot of interest around the script and a major bidding war to land this production.

“But James already had an excellent relationship with AppleTV+.

“It acquired the rights to his Carpool Karaoke, and it made sense to go in this direction.

“James and Ruth had been tapped up by Netflix for the Gavin and Stacey finale but turned down the money to stay loyal to the BBC.

“This time, with a new format and new characters, they wanted to let an international audience enjoy their work.

“Casting has yet to begin, but everyone involved so far is incredibly excited to get going.”