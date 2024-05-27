Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have split up after 27 years together.

The TV couple - who presented ITV's 'This Morning' together from 1999 until 2022 on a rotation with other hosts - tied the knot in 2010 and have son Jack, 22, together but announced via a representative on Saturday (25.05.24) that they have started divorce proceedings.

The statement said: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Eamonn - who was initially married to Gabrielle Homes until 1994 and has Declan, Rebecca, and Niall with her - has been through back surgery in recent years, and 'Loose Women' anchor Ruth recently revealed that while they "live in hope", she is not sure how much his mobility will actually improve.

She told Woman's Weekly: "I don’t know how much Eamonn’s mobility will improve. We live in hope.

‘He does the physio, but there might have to be some acceptance that this might never be 100% right. With any care situation - and there are millions of carers in this country - it isn’t always easy. It’s testing but we manage as a family."

Former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant Ruth previously revealed that Eamonn first laid eyes on her when she was presenting on 'Countryfile' and remembered who she was when they actually met a few years later.

Speaking during her Life Before Loose segment on 'Loose Women', she said: "He was at home watching 'Countryfile' and he said that 'This woman popped up doing a piece to camera', and I was doing a piece to camera on the back of a boat. When I met him a couple of years later, he asked me if I was on the back of a boat on a red jacket.

"So he spotted me!"