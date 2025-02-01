Ruth Langsford won't let her "painful" divorce put her off finding love again.

The 'Loose Women' star split from Eamonn Holmes last May after 27 years together, of which they were married for 14 years, and while she admitted it has been particularly "difficult" going through the break-up in the public eye, she won't let herself "crumble".

She told Woman and Home magazine: “Relationship breakdowns are very difficult, but you deal with it and have to move on.”

“You can let yourself crumble or you pick yourself up and get on with life. It’s a choice.

“I’m not delighted my marriage is over, but I’ve accepted it...

"A break-up of a relationship is hard enough for anybody to deal with. A divorce is very difficult and it’s very painful, but most people don’t have to do it in the public eye, with everybody having an opinion about you and writing things about you and commenting things about you.

"But that’s the nature of my job. I’ve always had that and if you can’t cope with that, you shouldn’t be doing this job."

While the 63-year-old presenter is ready to "embrace" being able to put herself first, she doesn''t want to be alone "forever".

She said: "I’m quite fine being on my own, but not forever. When you’re in a relationship, it’s easy to say, ‘Great, I’ve got a weekend to myself,’ but when you think that might be every weekend, it’s a different story."

The former 'This Morning' presenter doesn't want to start planning for her long-term future.

She said: "As for the future, there is a certain feeling of liberation but I’m definitely not planning my next 10 years in finite detail."

Ruth praised her friends for being a constant source of support, at all hours of the day.

She said: "My female friendships are very important and, by God, have they stepped up.

"They did before, when my sister died, particularly. I’ve always known they’re there, but when the chips are down, they’re really there. They lift you up from the floor. They dry your tears, they bring food around, they phone you all the time to make sure you’re OK – and I would do the same for them. I can probably count those friends – the 2am friend – on one hand."

