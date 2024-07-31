Ruxandra Porojnicu "would love" to stay on 'Coronation Street' so she can represent some of the realities of immigration.

Ruxandra Porojnicu has just returned to Coronation Street after three years away

The Romanian actress, 31, played the role of Alina Pop on the ITV1 soap opera from 2019 until 2021 and after making a brief return in recent weeks, explained that having her character become a permanent resident of Weatherfield would let viewers see that it can be "smooth sailing" for those who do come to the country from Eastern Europe.

She told the Daily Mirror: "I would love for her to stick around. I think she has been through so many traumatic experiences.

"I think looking into the real world, you can see a lot of people that are coming from my country or different countries, Eastern European people, they do move here and have it smooth sailing, at least after a while if not from the beginning.

"I would like that to be portrayed, they can make a living and a decent life here. But the thing is this is Corrie, it's always gonna be a bumpy ride so I don't know. The writers are the Gods, they decide."

During her initial stint on the cobbles, Alina was at the centre of a storyline about modern slavery that had seen her move to the UK through a human trafficking ring, before going on to have a short-lived affair with Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) before he ultimately decided to reconcile with his wife Fiz (Jennie McAlpine).

Speaking about how her character feels, she added: "It's too much. She needed time away to heal and she did some healing for sure in those two years, but she needs more time to be away from the Street. But we'll see where this takes her.