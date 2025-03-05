Ryan Thomas is reportedly returning to 'Coronation Street'.

The 40-year-old star played builder Jason Grimshaw in the ITV1 soap opera from 2000 until 2016 but is now said to be making a comeback to aid his on-screen mum Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) in his exit from the show.

A source told The Sun: "It was a no-brainer for Ryan to return when he was asked - it’s all for Sue.

“She’s like a second mum to him and he was willing to do anything to make her send off as special as she deserves it to be.

“He’s not acted for a while so it’s a bit daunting but he played Jason for so long that he’s looking forward to going back to the cobbles."

During his time on the serial, Jason had a number of relationships with his fellow Weatherfield residents, notably marrying Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) in 2007 before divorcing her three years later.

In 2016, Jason headed off to Thailand and Ryan carved out a secondary career as a personality with a winning appearance on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

He is set to co-host the upcoming game show '99 To Beat' alongside his brother Adam Thomas, who is known for his roles in 'Emmerdale' and 'Waterloo Road'.

Meanwhile, Sue - who has also appeared on the serial since 2000 - recently admitted just months ahead of her departure that she is the "happiest" she has ever been.

She told Yours magazine: "These few years have probably been my happiest decade. No matter what you do in life, we all get to that point where society tells us we're at the end. I hear empty nesters say, 'That's it, my work is done now,' but you can recreate yourself, and be brave."