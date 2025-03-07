Ryan Thomas did not hesitate to say yes to a 'Coronation Street' comeback.

Ryan Thomas is returning to Coronation Street as Jason Grimshaw

The 40-year-old actor is reprising his role as Jason Grimshaw after almost 10 years away as part of a storyline that sees his on-screen mum Eileen (Sue Cleaver) leave the cobbles this year and jumped at the chance to return to the ITV soap.

Ryan - who had retired from acting - told reporters: "I got the call from Sue saying would I come back for her exit storyline - that’s where my career started and I wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for 'Coronation Street'.

"That place will always have my respect, and I’m very loyal to where I came from.

"They taught me everything I know, so I’m excited."

Fans are excited that Jason - who left Weatherfield for Thailand following a manipulation ordeal from Eileen's then-boyfriend and murderer Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre) - is making a return.

However, Ryan has warned his alter-ego will only appear briefly.

He added: "It’s not for very long.

"I’m going to hopefully step onto the cobbles for five minutes."

Ryan revealed that he is excited for his two youngest children Roman, four, and Lilah, two, whom he has with his partner Lucy Mecklenburgh, to see him in the role - which he initially played between 2000 and 2016.

He said: "It will be nice too because my kids would not have been alive when I was in there, so they’ll get to see that now, which is lovely as well."

Sue announced her exit from 'Coronation Street' earlier this year and is trying to "be brave" after quitting the soap to "embrace change".

The 61-year-old actress - who has played Eileen since 2000 - told Yours magazine: "These few years have probably been my happiest decade.

"No matter what you do in life, we all get to that point where society tells us we're at the end. I hear empty nesters say, 'That's it, my work is done now', but you can recreate yourself, and be brave."