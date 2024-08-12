Rylan Clark has insisted that his camp TV persona is just an act.

The former 'X Factor’ contestant, 35, is renowned for being one of the most flamboyant figures on the box, but Rylan has now argued he’s much more "masculine" in day-to-day life.

He told the Mail on Sunday’s You Magazine: “I’m probably one of the most masculine people you’ll ever meet and no one will f****** believe that.”

The former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star - whose real name is Ross - explained his duel personalities were “definitely a Jekyll and Hyde thing”, though emphasised he was “grateful” for the success his Rylan brand has brought him.

He explained: “I could call Rylan a curse, but he’s made me a millionaire. I’m grateful to have been able to do the things I’ve done and had Rylan as the fall guy for it.

“Rylan is my job. If you’re a bus driver, when you go home you don’t sit in your lounge driving a bus. You sit there and watch telly. And that’s exactly what I do. I’m not Rylan when I’m at home so, the second the gate is shut, Rylan is left there, and then I’m Ross.”

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’ star described himself as a run-of-the-mill guy who has a “heterosexual-man blueprint brain”, even though he’s gay.

He said: “That is, I wanted to grow up, get married, have the 2.4 kids, have a nice house and a great job. But I just want to do that with another male …

“I see my role in society as being that guy with the big teeth who goes on telly, hopefully entertains people and then I go home and live a normal life.

“I always said I’d have them when I’d got enough money to support them even if I never worked again. And I’ve got it.”