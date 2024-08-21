Rylan Clark picked up "a few" dating tips while filming 'Dating Naked UK'.

Rylan Clark got some dating tips on his new reality show Dating Naked UK

The ‘This Morning’ presenter has revealed he got some pointers while fronting the new Paramount+ reality series - which will arrive on the streaming service on Friday (23.08.24) and sees a load of singles in their birthday suits looking for love - after finding himself as a “single guy” following his divorce from Dan Neal in 2021.

The 35-year-old television personality told Digital Spy: "It was really interesting because obviously I’m a single guy.

"So watching - and not only just watching - but studying as the host how people date now is quite new to me.

"I’ve not dated for such a long time so, I mean I picked up a few little lines, shall we say."

When it comes to the new show, Ryan suggested that a real “connection” was fostered between the couples because everyone is “so bare”.

He said: "There’s this connection that just happens in the series that because they’re naked, I mean you can never be that raw, you’re so bare - physically and mentally - that you have no choice but to get to know the person.

"You know when you meet someone in a bar, or you’re dating someone, you have that sort of play up of 'Oh, I can’t wait to see them without their clothes on', but that element is gone."

The former ‘The X Factor’ star mused how the show “feels raw” and vulnerable due to the lack of clothes, but “not sexual”.

Rylan added: "And it’s not sexual, the show doesn’t feel sexualised because these people are naked, it just feels raw and that in turn builds better connections."

And the ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ star admitted his mother Linda is “definitely” is a fan of the show “already”.

He said: "Yeah, Linda will definitely watch it, 100 per cent. Probably shouldn’t say this, she’s already seen a couple of episodes and she loves it."