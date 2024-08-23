Rylan Clark had a good look at 'Dating Naked' contestants in the buff.

Rylan Clark reveals how he made contestants feel comfortable on 'Dating Naked'

The 35-year-old presenter hosts the new reality show where contestants date and get to know each other, all while being completely naked in a bid to win a £50,000 cash prize, and insisted on doing a "sweep" of them all in their first meeting.

He told RadioTimes: "The first episode when I walk into the house and see all the daters for the first time, they're all standing by the pool and I say: 'Come stand with me.' As they came and stood with me they had to move a camera and there was like a minute of silence, no one wanted to talk.

"I was standing there and I looked at them all in the eye and went: 'I've just got to get this out of the way' and I just did a sweep of all of them and they all just burst out laughing."

With the former 'X Factor' star being the only one wearing clothes throughout the series, Rylan shared that after this initial meeting, the contestants trusted him and it became very normal.

He continued: "I'd walk into the house and they'd be like, 'Rylan!'. And for me coming from a show that's a reality show as well, it's so important that the contestants feel that way and I'd want the daters to feel like that.

"[It's] not just physically they're naked, but what that did is that it gave them that vulnerability and an equal playing ground because they're not hiding behind anything, so there was this nice vulnerability rather than a horrible one.

"We've skipped over all that prelude, and so they got to know each other a lot easier and a lot deeper than I've seen on other shows. And the thread of them being naked runs throughout the 10 episodes, because situations [and] conversations happen because they're naked.

Dating Naked launches today (23.08.24) on Paramount Plus.