Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder are making a second series of their travel show

The pair's BBC travelogue show 'Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour' - in which they followed in the footsteps of 17th to 19th century society Brits who visited Italy to broaden their minds - was a huge hit with viewers and now a second series has been commissioned.

After Greece, Spain and France were considered as destinations, show bosses ultimately decided to send the two stars east for a trip titled 'A Passage To India' in honour of E. M. Forster's 1924 novel.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It took a long time to decide where to send Rob and Rylan after their first series — a hard act to follow. But series two will see them travelling across India to experience its unique culture, architecture and art.

“It’s going to be as action- pack as the first series, if not more, and being so far away from home will no doubt see Rob and Rylan experience plenty of firsts.”

Bosses didn't take long to sign up the pair for a second series.

A source said: “The team behind the show didn’t want to take a gap year before starting work again, and Rob and Rylan wanted to hit the road.”

Rylan previously admitted the "best thing" about making the first show was the "genuine" friendship he built up with Rob.

He told 'This Morning': “Watching it back, the narrative, the arc throughout the three episodes even something as stupid as in Venice, we were in separate accommodation. In Florence, we were in the same accommodation in different rooms and by Rome I'm waking up with him underneath me.

“But that's the narrative of the arc, we started this process as mates and we have finished it as actual genuine friends. That's been probably the best thing to come out of it.”