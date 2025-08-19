Rylan Clark admits that fame makes it tricky for him to date.

Rylan Clark says it is a challenge for him to find love

The 36-year-old star is hoping to find love again after separating from his husband Dan Neal in 2021 but says that being in the spotlight adds to the complexity in his search for a partner.

Speaking to Bella magazine, Rylan said: "I find it a lot more difficult because of my job. It can be tricky to know what someone wants from me. But what am I going to do, die alone with cats? I'm allergic to cats! You've got to put yourself out there."

The former X Factor star is back as host of the Paramount+ reality series Dating Naked UK as it returns for a second season and has been surprised by how popular the show is around the world.

Asked how it feels to be back for a second series, Rylan said: "It's amazing! None of us expected the show to do as well as it did – internationally as well, which was really exciting.

"I landed at Miami Airport on the way back from filming this second series in Panama, and the guy on immigration looked at my passport and went, 'You're the naked guy!' Is that what I'm known as now?"

Rylan explained that contestants on the show frequently forget that they are in the nude.

He said: "All the time! The amount of times I have to remind them to put on sun cream – no one wants a burnt willy! And sometimes I forget I'm clothed and panic, which is weird as well."

Rylan now serves as a creative consultant on Dating Naked UK and is relishing being more involved in the show.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter said: "I'm really important now! It's just nice to be a bit more involved in deciding what challenges to throw at them, or whether to hold back and let the unfolding drama speak for itself."

Rylan says he is unlikely to participate in the programme but is open to hosting in the buff, even if show bosses would rather he didn't.

He explained: "I haven't got a problem with it, but I probably wouldn't do the show now.

"If they wanted me to host it naked... I did suggest that actually, but they said no!"