Rylan Clark refuses to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, despite being offered the chance to compete

The 35-year-old TV star hosted the spin-off ‘Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’ from 2019 to 2023, and although he has had offers to be a contestant on the BBC ballroom series he would never accept one because it “wouldn’t be fair for [him] to go back and compete”.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column, he said: “I get asked to do ‘Strictly’ all the time, but the answer is no. I wouldn’t do it.

“It wouldn’t be fair for me to go back and compete. It would be the same as if I went back into ‘Celebrity Big Brother’. It wouldn’t be fair.

“I was a host, so it would be weird if I became a contestant. I’d rather just have a little dance at home than do it on the show.”

After departing ‘It Takes Two’ - which Rylan presented with Zoe Ball and then Janette Manrara - the former ‘X Factor’ star revealed he left the programme because he wanted to “have a minute to himself” to figure out what he wanted to do next.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he previously said: “I’ve been doing the same type of job for 10 years. For me, I just got to the point, ‘What do I want? What would I like to be? Who do I want to be? What show do I want to do in the future?

“And it’s really hard to try to work that out while you’re doing different things. So I had to take that step back, have a minute to myself, let it breathe, and not turn on the TV and see yourself while you’re watching what everyone else is doing.”