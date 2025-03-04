Rylan Clark has promised "some big changes" for 'Dated Naked UK'.

Rylan Clark is excited for Dating Naked UK season 2

The 36-year-old presenter is returning to host a second series of the hit Paramount+ dating show - which sees 12 single people get to know each other while completely in the nude - and he's promised "lots of twists and turns" to go with its new location.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column: "There are going to be some big changes. It's really exciting. The location is changing.

"What we've got lined up is going to be brilliant. There will be lots of twists and turns."

Rylan insisted anyone appearing on the new series - which will start filming in the next few days before hitting the streamer later this year - will be kept "on their toes".

He added: "If the dates watched the first season and think they know how the show works, they're wrong.

"We want to keep them on their toes. We don't want them to know what's coming next."

Rylan previously reflected that part of the show’s appeal is that it's a “social experiment” where anything could have happened.

He told Grazia: “Things occur in this series that only occur because they’re all naked. It’s a social experiment as much as it’s a dating show.

"We didn’t know what was going to happen when we put however many naked people in a house to date. It could have been an orgy from the first day!”

Rylan - who shot to fame on ‘The X Factor’ before moving into hosting shows like 'Big Brother's Bit on The Side' and his own BBC Radio 2 show - mused that everyone quickly “became so comfortable” with being starkers.

He said: “Something just happened, and I think it’s the fact they were all naked and all different that made them feel confident in that group.

"They just became so comfortable with each other because they’re all in the same boat."