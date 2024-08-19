Rylan Clark wanted to "get naked" with the contestants on his new TV show.

Rylan Clark is hosting a new dating show where contestants get to know each other while naked

The 35-year-old presenter is fronting Paramount+ series 'Dating Naked' - in which those looking for love get to know each other whilst in the buff - and he admitted that in a "bizarre" way, the lack of clothes became a "secondary" aspect on set and he wanted to strip off himself so he wasn't left out.

He told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "I just went, ‘I need them to feel comfortable with me, and I need to feel comfortable with them’. So I looked them in the eye and went, ‘I’m going to get this out of the way now’. I looked down and did the sweep, and they all started laughing.

“I started laughing, the crew started laughing and then that was it. The nakedness became secondary, if anything.

"For the first five or ten minutes, I was like, ‘Is this for real? But after 15 minutes, it was, ‘I can’t believe he’s talking to her. I can’t believe she’s saying that’.

"Your brain sort of clicks. It’s just so bizarre.

“The craziest thing is, all I wanted to do was be naked throughout it. I felt left out."

The former 'X Factor' star even explained that having to film fully clothed in Colombia came as a disadvantage because he was overheating.

He said: "One night I wore a velvet suit and genuinely thought I was gonna collapse.

“It was so hot, it’s even 30 degrees at night and they were alright because they’re naked.

“But I could have done without wearing clothes, to be honest.”

Rylan even thinks the format of the show - which will not be censored - could lend itself to a celebrity series and hinted that it could be on the cards if the first series is successful.

He said: "It definitely lends itself to a celebrity version.

“When we were in Colombia, someone texted me asking how it was going and she went, ‘Do you think they’ll ever do a celeb version?’.

“I was with the bosses of Paramount+ so I said, ‘Would we?’. And they went, ‘If this is a success, of course we would’. My mate was like, ‘I’d do it’.

“So I’ve already started the list and planting seeds.

“Trust me, I could assemble a crack team of daters.”