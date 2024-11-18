Rylan Clark has warned trolls not to come for his pal Tulisa's appearance.

Rylan Clark has warned trolls not to attack his pal Tulisa for her appearance

The N-Dubz star, 36, entered the 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' jungle on Sunday (17.11.24) and the former 'Big Brother' host, also 36, took to social media to brand the noughties star's participation in the ITV reality show an exciting throwback.

He first shared the singer's head shot for the programme and wrote on X: "YES 2012 come throughhhhhhh (sic)"

Before adding: "Also before people start going for appearance, Tulisa has been through a lot health wise the last few years so let’s not make s*** jokes about her on twitter yeah x. (sic)"

The 'Best Behaviour' hitmaker was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy - a temporary weakness or lack of movement that usually affects one side of the face - in 2019 and previously revealed she takes steroids to reduce the swelling.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy four years ago and I’m learning to live with it.

"I’ve got chronic pain and inflammation down the whole left side of my body as well as in my face and in my kneecap. Steroids reduce the inflammation.

"On one occasion an attack felt as if I was having a stroke. I spent seven months hiding, drinking out of a straw - I couldn’t move one side of my face. Experts have yet to find out the root cause."

Tulisa previously opened up about her health struggles and being trolled for the way she looks.

The former 'X Factor' judge told 'Loose Women': "I think the first attack I had was after a serious horse-riding accident and I fractured my skull and it caused a lot of nerve damage and the Bell's palsy can cause facial paralysis, it can cause swelling.

"There's actually been times when people have criticised me for the way I look and my face and I'm actually going through a Bell's palsy attack. I remember it was an ITV appearance one time and I saw an online comment like, 'Her face looks like she's had a stroke', and that can be the effects of Bell's palsy.

"It can come on at any time, I have emergency steroids on me, but luckily I know now how to manage it so the attacks don't last for as long."