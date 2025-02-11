Rylan Clark is reportedly working on a new documentary series about The Witchcraft Act.

Rylan Clark is working on a new documentary series for Sky History

The 36-year-old presenter is working with TV historian Professor Alice Roberts on new series 'The Witches of Essex' exploring Henry VIII's law against witches in 1542, which led to thousands of women being persecuted and many burned at the stake.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Rylan has been busy learning about art and history over on the BBC, but now — he’s diving in closer to home.

"The three-parter will see Rylan investigate the epicentre of the persecution of witches, and the thousands of women who met their deaths thanks to laws against magic.

“He’ll learn about the three most notorious witch trials, all of which were held in Essex, and the consequences it had on the people of his home county.”

He and Alice have already teased the Sky History programme on social media as they shared a photo on stage at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre on London's South Bank.

They quipped that they were "cooking up some magic", and it's now been reported they have been filming for the programme, which is being produced by Louis Theroux' Mindhouse company.

Last year, Rylan teamed up with judge Rob Rinder for 'Rob and Ryan's Grand Tour' in Italy, and in October a second series of the BBC travelogue show was confirmed with the pair jetting off to India.

Rylan said on Instagram: "So excited we’re back for series two and this time we’re off to INDIA. Bumped into each other yesterday and this is how excited we are. Thank you everyone that watched our show and we can’t wait until we get going for S2. I’ll try not to kill him."

The show focuses on the television personalities follow in the footsteps of 19th century romantic poet Lord Byron and other Grand Tourists as they immerse themselves in the art, culture, bad behaviour and life-changing exploits of historic Brits abroad.

After Greece, Spain and France were considered as destinations, show bosses ultimately decided to send the two stars east for a trip titled 'A Passage To India' in honour of E. M. Forster's 1924 novel.