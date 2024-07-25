Rylan Clark's racy new show 'Dating Naked' features "a lot of sex".

Rylan Clark's Dating Naked is 'Love Island on steroids'

The reality dating show has a no clothes policy as contestants get to know each other in the nude, while living it up in a luxury Colombian villa where things get steamy.

Branded "'Love Island' on steroids", the show will feature a fully-clothed Rylan, 35, as host and will air on Paramount+.

Nail technician Lauren, a contestant from Herts, told The Sun newspaper: “I did have sex on the show — a lot of us did.

"I mean, this show literally blows the socks off 'Love Island'.

"I think you get to know people better being naked all the time.

"There’s no judgement.”

Personal trainer Dan from Woking said: “I thought everyone would just want to jump on people but for most there was a real bond.

“There was a lot of sex in the villa but it wasn’t casual, there were feelings involved.”

Social media executive Emily from Stockport added: “It shows what can happen when you strip back to basics, on everything, not just clothes.

"It actually builds better connections in friendships as well as romantically.”

'Dating Naked' - which first aired in the US for three series before being cancelled - has a prize of £50,000

The UK version will air on Paramount+ from August 23.