Rylan Clark's Hot Mess Summer has been shelved after 1 series

The Rylan Clark-fronted reality TV show, which aired on Amazon Prime Video, isn't expected to make a comeback "as it currently stands".

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Unfortunately, with Rylan's jam-packed schedule and Prime Video's upcoming slate, there aren't plans for another series as it currently stands."

The show saw eight contestants told they were being flown to Zante for a summer of partying.

However, they soon discovered they were there to run a VIP bar.

Rylan had to keep an eye on the stars and deliver feedback from guests, who weren't always full of praise for the 'Hot Mess Summer' stars' bar skills and customer service.

Ahead of the first and what appears to be the only series of the show, Rylan admitted the programme would be a change of pace to reality shows like ‘Love Island’, with a greater focus on hard work rather than personalities.

He said: “They are not here for a party summer, they’re here to work. It’s a fantastic cast but it’s always hard, especially with the younger generation now, to find people that aren’t ‘trained’ for it.

“They’ve grown up with reality TV so they know how it works. They’re the TikTok generation, they know what to say, when not to say it.

“But the guys we’ve found, they’re happy to slip at times and I think that’s what makes a good show.

“This is the type of show I probably would have been on ten years ago."

Rylan - who is hosting new Paramount+ show 'Dating Naked UK' - also explained that he wasn't on the show to "discipline" the contestants.

He added: "My job isn’t to discipline, my job is to encourage them and make sure they’re enjoying it."