Saffron Barker has moved to Dubai with her model boyfriend Josh Miln.

The 24-year-old influencer has started a "whole new chapter" with her lover - who grew up in the Middle Eastern city, as well as Oman - as they rent an apartment.

However, the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing contestant has said they will also live "half our life in the UK" to regularly see Saffron's family in her native Brighton.

Announcing the move to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in her newest YouTube vlog, Saffron said: "Josh and I, we're going to be spending a lot of time in Dubai, which is so exciting.

"So I've mentioned this a few times - Josh grew up in Oman and then he grew up in Dubai. So he grew up in Oman from the ages of eight to 13, and then 13 to 17 he went to Dubai.

"So last time Josh and I came to Dubai, we had the best time ever, and we'd been talking about actually spending a lot of time in Dubai, just because I feel like - Josh when he met me, we very quickly moved in together straight away, and I feel like he moved into my life, like my house that I'd built, my friends, my family, my hometown, and I just really wanted to experience where he grew up, and lots of his friends and stuff are here.

"To him, this is more home than the UK, and I obviously love being in the sunshine, so we thought, 'Why not actually get an apartment here,' and basically spend a lot of time in Dubai. (sic)"

Saffron insisted they will also live in the UK for the other half of the year to see her loved ones and for her work.

She added: "However, saying that though, I do just want to be clear that I'm not full-time moving out to Dubai just because my work, my friends and my family are all at home, and I absolutely love home.

"There's a part of me that will always be in Brighton at home. It's weird because I've never in my life been anywhere else but Brighton. I've never moved anywhere else.

"I did that little section in America for six weeks, but that was like the longest I've ever been away from home.

"So this is going to be weird but like I said, I'm going to be back and forth all the time for work, friends and family.

"But yeah, it's really exciting. I can't believe we are doing this together. So we're going to be renting an apartment, which is crazy."

Many of Saffron's YouTube channel subscribers left their well-wishes to the media personality and Josh - who began dating last year after she privately messaged him after seeing him on TikTok - in the vlog's comments section.

One person said: "Girl, you deserve it!

"I believe this will be a beautiful chapter for both of you and will bring you even closer since it will be just the two of you.

"I wish you all the best - you can truly see how happy you are."

A second user wrote: "Been a silent watcher for your but Saffron. I am honestly so happy for you!

"To see you so happy and with a man who appreciates and loves you so much whilst you get to live your dream, honestly makes me so happy!"

And a third subscriber penned: "Bless you both, you look so happy and such an exciting adventure ahead xx (sic)."