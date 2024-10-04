Saffron Barker has shared a health update after fears that she had contracted a "tropical disease".

The 24-year-old - who was the first female social media influencer to make it onto 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2019 - posted a series of updates on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (03.10.24) that showed her skin covered in a red rash, an IV drip coming from her arm and bruises where blood had been drawn by medics.

The TV star had been rushed to hospital after experiencing these symptoms after a trip to the Maldives and it was suspected she had contracted a "tropical disease".

Saffron has now told her fans on social media that she is doing better and was grateful for the well wishes.

She said on Instagram: “Thank you so much for all your well wishes, after a week I finally feel somewhat normal again. The doctors thought I’d caught a tropical disease from a mosquito when I was away.

“I had all the symptoms being, rashes all over my body, headache, body aches, shooting pains in my body, temperature, sore throat and ears etc.

She added: “After getting my bloods taken turns out I didn’t have that but my white blood cells were half the number they should be so very low and therefore my whole body was trying to fight the infection.”

Against a shot of her arm covered in an angry rash, Saffron said: “This is what the rashes looked like all over my body.”

In a fourth post on her health scare she shared an image of her in the bath showing her arm with less of a rash.

She captioned it: “Today is the first day I have woken up and they are settling so feeling grateful.”

Earlier this year, Saffron sook medical help during a skiing holiday in January following a painful fall.

And in August, she defended herself when rumours began to swirl about her recent weight loss.