'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan is back at work on the soap after giving birth to her first child.

Sair Khan is back to work after becoming a mother for the first time

The 36-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of her script as she prepares to return to the cobbles as Alya Nazir - a role she has played on the ITV show since 2014 - for the first time since having her baby boy in April.

She captioned the post: "I am Backstreet."

Her character left Weatherfield to pursue a job opportunity in Dublin, but before she left she and her boss Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) getting close.

Sair welcomed a son with her partner Nathan Chilton after a 22-hour labour which she described as an "absolute rollercoaster".

She shared on Instagram in May: "He’s here! Okay, when I said ‘Spring awakening’ in my last post I didn’t mean ‘keep’ me awake. The new parent zombie look is definitely a thing isn’t it.

"More importantly our little boy is just marvellous. Very serious and curious about the world. He’s super strong and so resilient for joining me on the absolute rollercoaster that was our 22 hours of labour. We didn’t quite get the birth i’d hoped for but that’s okay (two birth pools, no water birth). (sic)”

She added of her labour: "It was raw and primal and I’m glad I kept an open heart and no expectations because my gosh I had NO IDEA what a ride I was in for.

"And since then we’ve been non stop trying to figure out latches and vomit and tears all while dealing with sleep deprivation and the small issue of trying to heal my own body too. Massive respect to all the new Mamas and Dads trying to get through those first few days and weeks."

Sair - who announced her pregnancy news in December - added: "Somehow we’re off the starting blocks and I’m so unbelievably grateful for our healthy baby, for Nathan and the for the incredible support network around us for their patience, generosity and late night voice notes that have kept me going. Anyone else ever felt like there’s a DJ beat coming from your breast pump at 3am or is that what delirium is?! (sic)”