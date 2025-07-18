Saira Khan has announced the heartbreaking sudden death of a much-loved family member.

Saira Khan / Credit: Instagram

The former Loose Women panellist's family is grieving the loss of Uncle Trevor - her husband Steve Hyde's uncle and godparent - who died "very quietly in his sleep" after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer "a few months ago".

"Passionate" General Practitioner (GP) Trevor - who "knew he didn't have long to live" - leaves behind his wife Leslie.

Saira - who described Trevor as a "kind, caring, generous and selfless" individual - cried all of Thursday (17.07.25) morning, before she shared a series of recent pictures of him on her Instagram Stories.

The first photo showed a joyous-looking Trevor and Steve posing for the camera in a house's living room as they had their arms wrapped around each other's backs.

Saira, 55, wrote on the sweet image: "This is Uncle Trevor! He was Steven's uncle and godparent.

"This was taken a few months ago, he knew he didn't have long to live. But remained so positive and upbeat."

A video showed Trevor in a house's dining space, where Saira shared he was "passionate" about golf and played often since he retired.

And the third image was the last photo Saira, Steve, their daughter Amara and son Zachariah, took with Trevor and Leslie in a house's living room.

After The Apprentice 2005 runner-up shared the news of Trevor's death on Instagram on Thursday, Saira said she and her family were bombarded with messages of love from people who wanted to express their deepest sympathies.

In a lengthy video posted on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (17.07.25), Saira said: "Thank you so much for all your incredible messages of love and support.

"I was in two minds today, whether to share the news about Uncle Trevor. But I know that a lot of you are perhaps going through the same sadness, you're in the process of losing somebody, you've lost somebody recently, or you lost somebody a long time ago, and the pain is still very real.

"And I just wanted to pay tribute to Uncle Trevor because he was an incredible human being, but also to say to any of you, we're in it together.

"And I think, for me, I feel like I haven't - he's still here. It's like when my dad died, it's a weird feeling because they still live in your heart, so that presence of love is still very strong. But it's sad knowing that you won't be able to give them a physical hug.

"But that's why it's so important to make sure that the people that are in your life that you love and you tell them that you love them, because for me, I had that opportunity and I told Uncle Trevor I loved him all the time.

"He did come round, always cooked for him, he liked my food, and he was funny, and there's just lovely memories there.

"I did all my crying this morning because I was really very upset. And we're going to go and see his wife Leslie, who is now a widow.

"But I think everybody is just very glad that he's not in any pain. He died very quietly in his sleep, and there's a bit of relief, but there's also a huge sense of loss."

Saira continued: "And I feel from my experience of grief, it kicks in when you least expect it. So, I know Trevor would say to me now, 'Listen, girl. Live your best life. Be kind, help others that are less fortunate than yourself,' which he always did. 'But live life to the max,' and he definitely did.

"He was very passionate about classical music. He was very passionate about his golf. He was very passionate about equality, and that's why I loved him, because he was just like a really decent guy.

"I feel like he didn't - this wasn't his time. But like I say, who knows when our time's up."

The star does not find it difficult to talk about death or grief because she went through it aged 28 when her dad suddenly died from a heart attack.

She said: "I don't find it difficult to talk about death. I don't find it difficult to talk about grief because I've been through it. I went through it at the age of 28 when my dad died suddenly of a heart attack.

"And I feel like when you lose a person, you lose them physically. But if you love them, they're always in your heart, and that's what helps me get through this process to say, 'Well, they haven't really gone. They're sitting right here.'"