Sally Ann Matthews has announced her departure from Coronation Street.

The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday (01.08.25) to confirm that she would be leaving her role as Jenny Connor after 39 sporadic years in the ITV soap.

Sally first appeared on the cobbles as Jenny between 1986 and 1991 (also returning for a brief stint in 1993) before reprising the part in 2015.

She revealed that her return was only meant to be temporary but has ended up remaining on the show for a decade.

Sally penned on the social media platform: "I was supposed to stay for five months but ended up doing an extra ten years because I loved it so much!

"It's time though to play the parts I always hoped I would when I'd 'grown up'.

"Thanks Trafford Wharf Rd for the memories and endless laughter x."

It was reported that Sally had been axed from Corrie after complaining about her character's lack of storylines last year and viewers recently saw her depart as landlady of Weatherfield's famous Rovers Return Inn pub.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Sal's devastated by the decision.

"She was central to the soap for so long as Rovers landlady but bosses wanted to go in a new direction.

"Her late night Instagram rants haven't helped matters but ultimately it was a story-led decision by the team.

"The writing was very much on the wall when Jenny lost the Rovers but an exciting exit has been planned for her."

Sally had previously suggested that soaps don't "invest" enough in on-screen relationships because they are more concerned about providing constant "entertainment" for the viewers.

Quizzed on why Jenny is so unlucky in love, she said: "Obviously it's a soap and you can't live happily ever after because there's no drama in that, but then there is a lot to be said for characters having long-term, established relationships.

"I think what happens in all soaps currently is that you get to see a little bit of them getting together, then you don't see any of the day-to-day relationship stuff and then you see when they split up!

"It's the same either whether it's a romantic relationship or any other kind of relationship. We seem to be in an age where, theoretically audiences demand entertainment, entertainment, entertainment all the time. Everybody's fighting for figures but don't invest in relationships."