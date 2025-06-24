Sally Carman is "really proud" to be part of Sue Devaney's dementia storyline in Coronation Street.

Coronation Street star Sally Carman

Sue, 57, is departing her role as Debbie Webster in the ITV soap in a powerful storyline which sees the hotel owner diagnosed with vascular dementia - a degenerative condition which causes a decline in thinking, memory and reasoning skills.

Sally, 44, plays a major part in the storyline as her character Abi Webster - the wife of Debbie's brother Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) - offers Debbie support as she comes to terms with condition and the reality that it is going to end with her dying.

And Sally admits it's been an honour to share screen time with her friend Sue as part of such an important plot.

In an interview with Inside Soap magazine, she said: "I'm really proud to be a part of it. Sue is a really good friend of mine, so working with her in any capacity is wonderful. But to do those scenes, it's really emotional. I hope there are a lot more scenes with me and Sue and this storyline, because I love it when Corrie do female friendship. It's just brilliant.

"The scenes are really meaty, and you get to go there emotionally, and that's an actor's dream.

"So, yeah, I'm really proud to be a part of it and thankful for that."

Sally's alter ego Abi is at the centre of the drama in the Webster family as she is falling for the charms of Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard), the half-brother of Kevin and Debbie.

Although she can understand why Abi wants to get close with Carl, Sally actually believes Abi should stay with Kevin, who has been receiving treatment for testicular cancer.

Sally said: "She'd be much better staying with Kevin, but Abi is Abi, and she'll dive straight into Carl.

"I would tell Abi to pack her bags and go off on her own and have a proper word with herself, get some advice. And then just figure out what she actually wants. There's too much going on at the Websters, too many emotions.

"They had an instant spark that was totally just a physical thing. But the more she sees him with Debbie, it's given her a different perspective on him. She's seeing him as a more rounded person, as opposed to just physical attraction.