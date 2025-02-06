Sally Lindsay is "completely in love" after becoming a grandmother.

Sally Lindsay is a grandmother

The former 'Coronation street' actress - who played Shelley Unwin on the ITV soap between 2001 and 2006 - revealed her stepdaughter Kristabel White has given birth to a baby boy called Jason.

She shared a photo of herself cuddling the tot on Instagram, and wrote: "Introducing our beautiful new grandson Jaxon Victor. Me and [Steve] are completely in love @kristabelwhite and Lou you are smashing it."

Her fans and friends were quick to send messages of congratulations.

Former 'Corrie' co-star Catherine Tyldesley commented: "Oh my days!!! congratulations my love xxxx (sic)"

Actress Kate Robbins added: "Oh you’re gonna love this time of your lives..."

'EastEnders' star Heather Peace described the news as "wonderful", and 'Loose Women' presenter Andrea McLean simply replied: "Ohhhhhhhh……"

Sally has been with Kristabel's father Steve - with whom she has twin sons Victor and Louie, 14 - for more than two decades, and she is stepmother to his kids Kristabel and Curtis.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 after 10 years together, and they deidcded to walk down the aisle together on their big day.

She previously told Hello! magazine: "The person who looks after me the most in the world is Steve so it would seem daft if we didn't walk up the aisle together.

"It was also really important to me that we walked down as a family."

Steve has played drums with Paul Weller's Style Council in the past, and Sally admitted she never imagined she'd get married or have children before they met.

She explained: "Some girls have been planning their wedding day since they were six, but I was never one of them.

"And to be honest, I never thought I'd have kids. Because of the career I'd chosen, I never thought it would be possible.

"And then I met Steve. I wanted to get married and have children with him. It was the man I met who changed everything for me, not the fantasy."