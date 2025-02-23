Sam Aston's 'Dancing on Ice' training has left him feeling "like an old man".

The 'Coronation Street' actor - who is partnered with Moly Langhan on the skating competition - dislocated his shoulder after falling on the ice hours before a live show, and has suffered some other "niggling" injuries, as well as extensive knee pain from using his muscles in a different way.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Touch wood, my shoulder doesn’t feel too bad. My knees, on the other hand, are killing me. I think it’s because when you skate they want you to bend and then push through your knees. I’ve never had bad knees but now I feel like I need two knee replacements. I feel like an old man.”

As well as Sam's shoulder, Dame Sarah Storey broke her ankle and had to pull out before the competition started, while Josh Jones left after twisting his ankle, and professional skater Vanessa Bauer is out with a knee ligament injury, prompting the contestants to fear "bad energy".

He said: “It’s a bit crazy, we’ve said there must be some bad juju in here, some bad energy. We’re dropping like flies. My body twisted and I went down on the ice right on to my shoulder. When we got up, I said to Molly that it didn’t feel right.

“I carried on for a bit, which was probably wrong. The physio came down and said I’d dislocated it and she needed to pop it back in.”

But despite his injuries, Sam is feeling fitter than ever and his wife Briony - with whom he has three children - is particularly loving his new look.

He said: "Yeah, she likes what she’s seeing. She saw me do a knee slide across the ice and she got a bit giddy. I don’t weigh myself a lot but I’ve lost about eight kilos. I’m feeling the strongest I’ve ever felt, definitely. Corrie might have to write it into the scenes that Chesney has toned up a bit…”

Sam has played Chesney Brown in 'Corrie' since he was 10 years old and he admitted it has been "nice" to do something else.

He said: “It’s really nice to do something for me. I’ve been in Corrie a long time, so it’s nice to just step out of your comfort zone. As cheesy as it sounds, I do feel proud of myself. I don’t think people expected I’d be any good – or maybe they were thinking Chesney wouldn’t.

“The vibe I get when I’m out and about, it’s like, ‘Oh, I saw you, you’re actually quite good on that ice… I didn’t think you’d skate so well!’ It’s really sweet. I’m not saying I’m good or anything but maybe people think I’m more like my character and they wouldn’t expect him to do well.”