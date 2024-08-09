Sam Neill promises 'even stronger' The Twleve season two

Sam Neill has promised that 'The Twelve's second season is "even stronger" than season one.

The 76-year-old actor has reprised his role as barrister Bretty Colby in the legal drama - based on the 2019 Belgian miniseries 'De twaalf' - which will air on ITV and Sam insisted that if viewers enjoyed the first season, they are in for a treat with season two.

According to the Daily Star, he said: "I think it is an even stronger story than last time, very intriguing indeed.

"With many twists and turns and surprises, it will keep you guessing until the end. It is very relatable, sometimes very dark, sometimes funny.

"But always compelling and you simply can't stop watching."

In the show, Colby is engaged in a long-standing affair with another barrister, Meredith (Frances O’Connor) but Sam doesn't think love plays a part in the entanglement.

He told The Guardian: "I don’t think there’s anything romantic about it. Colby is, shall we say, getting lucky. It happens once a year, they go on circuit, I think it’s been going on for seven years or something. Otherwise they have no contact. It’s a very grownup arrangement."

Sam splits his career between TV and film and couldn't be happier about the change in attitude towards TV these days.

He said: "When I was starting out, if you were a film actor, you didn’t touch television. It was like getting a communicable disease – no one wanted to touch you if you’d been contaminated by television."