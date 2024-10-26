Sam Quek insists 'Strictly Come Dancing' is "safe" for women.

Sam Quek praises 'safe' Strictly Come Dancing

While the show has been rocked by scandal recently, with both Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima leaving following complaints from their partners Amanda Abbington and Zara McDermott, Sam has insisted she has no concerns about the show.

Speaking to MailOnline, she said: "I have always felt safe in everything I have done with 'Strictly'. I have never done it before, but I turn up to the training room, we all say 'hi' and have a nice chat, nothing feels out of place."

Sam, 36, and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin, 26, will compete in this weekend's Halloween special and Sam has called 'Strictly' "one of the most rewarding things that I have done".

She said: "The show has been one of the most rewarding things that I have done.

"It's easy to say you can learn how to dance, which is amazing, but you also learn a lot about yourself. With dancing, I struggled a lot with my self-belief of being able to execute a dance but if you put the work in you can get the product out on a Saturday night.

"It's the resilience really and being able to push yourself. With this, you get out what you put in.

"Away from the dancing and the TV show, it is so much fun, the crew, the staff, the talent, the pro dancers, everyone is so lovely.

"My favourite bit is when I go in on a Friday and Saturday because I love to be surrounded by people."