Sam Quek for Strictly Come Dancing

Sam Quek has signed up for 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The former Olympian - who won a gold medal for hockey in the 2016 Rio Olympics - has signed up to compete in the upcoming series of the BBC One dance show.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "The show is really tapping into the buzz surrounding the Olympics this year, as well as heavily leaning into BBC talent - perhaps more than ever before.

“But Sam has very much become a star in her own right in recent years, and has been carving out a niche as a presenter.

“She’ll also bring some much-needed glamour to this year’s line-up.”

Following her success in Rio, Sam, 35, went on to present at the Tokyo Olympics and she also became a team captain on 'A Question of Sport'.

She also appeared on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2016.

Meanwhile, Olympian Tom Dean - who won gold at the Paris Olympics as part of the British relay swim team - is also set to compete on this year's 'Strictly'.

A source told TV Biz: "It’s quite a coup for the producers to bag an Olympian fresh from winning gold in Paris, and swimmers have been shown to be great contestants.

"They tend to be a sensation as a result of their fitness, competitiveness and sheer determination to win — and Tom will still be pumped from his victory in France.

"He doesn’t quite have the same profile as other top-level swimmers yet but that’s likely to drastically change after his time on 'Strictly'.”

Tom previously triumphed at the 2020 Tokyo Games in both the 200m freestyle and the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, making him the first British male swimmer to scoop two gold medals at the same Olympics in 113 years.

Other names expected to take part in the upcoming series include former Arsenal footballer Paul Merson, 'Love Island' beauty Tasha Ghouri, 'EastEnders' actor Jamie Borthwick, former 'TOWIE' star Pete Wicks, blind comedian Chris McCausland, and 'DIY SOS' presenter Nick Knowles.