Sam Thompson was left mortified after he blocked his trailer toilet on the third day of shooting 'I'm a Celebrity: Unpacked'.

Sam Thompson will never live down his blocked toilet drama Down Under, hailing it 'one of the most embarrassing things' to happen to him in his life

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star was crowned King of the Jungle on the 2023 series of the ITV survival show and returned Down Under to co-host the 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' spin-off with Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers this year, and upon his return, he's recalled asking his colleague to assist him with his poop emergency.

Speaking on the 'Staying Relevant' podcast, Sam spilled to co-host Pete Wicks: "If we had any problems, we'd come to Joel [Dommett].

"On the third day, I took a s*** in my trailer, and I blocked the loo."

A stunned Pete said: "Sorry, if we had any problems, we'd go to Joel. One of your problems was that you had a s*** in your trailer."

Sam continued: "I blocked the trailer loo on the third day and panicked because obviously, people share your trailer sometimes.

"So mate, I had taken like a morning one and so I dropped it in and pressed the thing and the flush had jammed because it couldn't handle the waste. And so, I tried for like an hour and left it in there to see if it might sort of work after a while - and it didn't.

"At the end of the day, I knocked on Joel's door and went, 'I am so sorry, I don't know what to do, I am really freaking out, but I've blocked my loo.

"And he went, 'What the f*** do you expect me to do?'"

Pete quipped: "Does Joel moonlight for Dyno-Rod?"

Sam went on: "No, I just didn't know who to go to and didn't know what to do because I can't just leave my s*** ... so I then made Joel message up to the utility guys to come down and unblock my loo; it was one of the most embarrassing things I've ever had in my life. They came around and said, 'Sam Thompson's trailer please' and they brought the f***ing plungers.

"That was like my first foray and then the entire set knew that I had blocked the loo on the third day.

"So I got bullied from day three onward."

Pete asked: "Were you called like 'S***** Sam or something?"

Sam recalled: "I walked in the next day, and everyone was like, 'Dear God, man, it's three days in and you've already ruined this entire show.’”