Sam Thompson can grow as a person now that he is single.

Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson

The former Made in Chelsea star split from his 28-year-old girlfriend Zara McDermott earlier in 2024 after six years together, but he is embracing the new chapter in his life rather than continue to mourn the end of his romance.

Sam, 32, told the new issue of Closer magazine: "It's been a time of change, but a time of growth."

Although Sam is single, former Love Island contestant Zara has moved on, and is now in a relationship with ex One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, and the couple looked very loved up at the Glastonbury Festival last weekend, whilst Zara and Loui's sister Lotte Tomlinson also enjoyed partying together at the music extravaganza which was headlined by Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young.

Meanwhile, Sam's best friend Pete Wicks - who dated Love Island beauty Maura Higgins from August 2024 until February 2025 - joked the pair will "cry into our beers" this summer because they are both single.

Pete, 37, told the new issue of New! magazine: "We're going to spend time together this summer, but we'll probably just cry into our beers. That's all.

"We won't say any more on that front."

The former The Only Way is Essex star said Sam being constantly "upbeat" lifts Pete's mood when he is feeling down, and it has made him a "better person".

Pete explained: "Sam is always upbeat, he's literally the light behind everything we do. I'm the miserable darkness and the shade!

"Sam makes me a better person and is genuinely always this happy."

Pete thinks the secret to maintaining a lasting friendship with Sam comes down to trust.

The For Dogs' Sake presenter - who co-hosts the Staying Relevant podcast with Thompson - said: "In all seriousness, I think the secret is to have total trust in the other person.

"I think that's the thing, I trust him with my life. I'm blessed to have the awards and all the rest of it is great, but if I wasn't in this industry and we weren't doing our podcast and we were doing normal jobs, Sam would still be my brother."