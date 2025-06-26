Sam Thompson feels "awesome" after overhauling his lifestyle.

Sam Thompson is feeling better than ever

The 32-year-old TV star embarked on a health journey following his high-profile split from Zara McDermott last year, and Sam has admitted that he now feels better than ever.

He told MailOnline: "Do you know what's funny? I sometimes and think, 'how s*** did I look?'

"And it's true, because I remember, and I don't mind this going anywhere, I remember looking in the mirror and going, 'Damn it man, you've got to do something about yourself.'

"So I just went to the gym a little bit, sort of like started buying some clothes had a haircut, and then you're like, 'God, I feel so great'. I really, really do. I feel awesome, I'm so happy, which is so nice."

Sam has embraced the challenge of getting himself in tip-top physical shape.

The TV star also appreciates the support of his friends and family.

Asked if he'd quit drinking as part of his physical transformation, Sam replied: "No, no. I never really drink that much, anyway, to be fair. But genuinely, it's just having something to work towards, which was the challenge for me.

"And then, to be honest with you, I've got amazing friends and family surrounded by me as well. I'm so incredibly lucky."

Meanwhile, a brand expert previously predicted that Sam and Zara, 28, might become a "power couple that the nation loves".

Nick Ede made the comment after Sam starred on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2023 and before his split from Zara in 2024.

Nick told The Sun newspaper: "Sam Thompson is the standout star of the jungle and I think he will be the big winner in career and money stakes, too.

"His likeable nature, kindness and openness about his relationship and his ADHD have secured him a place in the hearts of the nation and he’s well on his way to national treasure status.

"I can see Sam and Zara becoming a power couple that the nation loves."